JSW Steel shares soar 33% in 2025, hit record high

Record revenue and steel production for JSW Steel

JSW Steel pulled in ₹42,149 crore revenue this quarter (up 12%) and set a new record with 7.9 million tons of crude steel produced—a solid 17% increase year-on-year.

Still, its debt levels are on the higher side with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93x.

Some analysts aren't fully convinced: InCred has given the stock a "Reduce" rating over high valuation and worries that expansion is taking priority over paying down debt, setting their target price at ₹939.

Even so, JSW Steel's stock is up an impressive 33% so far this year!