JSW Steel shares soar 33% in 2025, hit record high
JSW Steel's shares have shot up 7.5% in just four days, landing at ₹1,224 after the company posted a massive 307% jump in profit for July-September 2025.
This boost came from selling more steel and paying less for raw materials, outpacing even the strong gains seen across other metal stocks.
Record revenue and steel production for JSW Steel
JSW Steel pulled in ₹42,149 crore revenue this quarter (up 12%) and set a new record with 7.9 million tons of crude steel produced—a solid 17% increase year-on-year.
Still, its debt levels are on the higher side with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93x.
Some analysts aren't fully convinced: InCred has given the stock a "Reduce" rating over high valuation and worries that expansion is taking priority over paying down debt, setting their target price at ₹939.
Even so, JSW Steel's stock is up an impressive 33% so far this year!