Stellantis, NVIDIA, Uber and Foxconn join forces for robotaxi service

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler brands, has announced a new partnership with NVIDIA , Foxconn , and Uber to launch its own robotaxi service. The collaboration will see Stellantis manufacturing the vehicles, NVIDIA providing the self-driving systems, and Foxconn collaborating on hardware and systems integration. Uber will then deploy these autonomous vehicles on its ride-hailing platform.

Vehicle specifications Stellantis vehicle platforms will be 'AV-Ready' Stellantis has confirmed that its vehicle platforms, including the K0 Medium Size Van and STLA Small, are "AV-Ready." These vehicles are designed for "maximum flexibility" and can be configured to accommodate multiple passengers. The autonomous driving technology will be powered by NVIDIA's Drive AGX Hyperion 10 architecture with the chipmaker's DriveOS software.

Integration responsibilities Foxconn's role in the partnership While the press release from Stellantis doesn't detail Foxconn's exact role in this partnership, it does say that the Taiwanese tech giant will "collaborate with Stellantis on hardware and systems integration." Foxconn is known for manufacturing Apple's iPhone and has ambitious plans to sell vehicles globally.