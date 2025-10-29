LOADING...
Stellantis, NVIDIA, Uber and Foxconn join forces for robotaxi service
Production will start in 2028

By Mudit Dube
Oct 29, 2025
12:07 pm
What's the story

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler brands, has announced a new partnership with NVIDIA, Foxconn, and Uber to launch its own robotaxi service. The collaboration will see Stellantis manufacturing the vehicles, NVIDIA providing the self-driving systems, and Foxconn collaborating on hardware and systems integration. Uber will then deploy these autonomous vehicles on its ride-hailing platform.

Vehicle specifications

Stellantis vehicle platforms will be 'AV-Ready'

Stellantis has confirmed that its vehicle platforms, including the K0 Medium Size Van and STLA Small, are "AV-Ready." These vehicles are designed for "maximum flexibility" and can be configured to accommodate multiple passengers. The autonomous driving technology will be powered by NVIDIA's Drive AGX Hyperion 10 architecture with the chipmaker's DriveOS software.

Integration responsibilities

Foxconn's role in the partnership

While the press release from Stellantis doesn't detail Foxconn's exact role in this partnership, it does say that the Taiwanese tech giant will "collaborate with Stellantis on hardware and systems integration." Foxconn is known for manufacturing Apple's iPhone and has ambitious plans to sell vehicles globally.

Launch schedule

Production to start in 2028

Stellantis has announced that production of these new vehicles is expected to start in 2028. Uber plans to deploy the robotaxis in various global markets, starting with the US where it plans to roll out 5,000 vehicles. However, no specific details about cities or timelines have been provided yet.