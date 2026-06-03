JSW Steel to invest nearly $20B amid booming India demand Business Jun 03, 2026

JSW Steel is putting nearly $20 billion on the table over the next seven years, expecting India's steel demand to skyrocket by more than 80%.

At the Citi India Conference 2026, Managing Director Jayant Acharya said demand could exceed 300 million tons, almost double today's numbers.

The move comes as India ramps up for a major infrastructure push.