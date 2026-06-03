JSW Steel to invest nearly $20B amid booming India demand
Business
JSW Steel is putting nearly $20 billion on the table over the next seven years, expecting India's steel demand to skyrocket by more than 80%.
At the Citi India Conference 2026, Managing Director Jayant Acharya said demand could exceed 300 million tons, almost double today's numbers.
The move comes as India ramps up for a major infrastructure push.
India per capita steel above 115kg
India's per-capita steel consumption has crossed 115kg, thanks to booming projects and growing needs in sectors like roads, railways, and industry.
JSW also plans to make more specialized steels for cars and energy right here at home, meaning less reliance on imports and more opportunities as cities expand and manufacturing grows.