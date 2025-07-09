JSW Ventures plans ₹450 crore fund for startups
JSW Ventures, the VC arm of JSW Group, is gearing up to raise ₹400-450 crore for its third fund focused on early-stage tech startups.
This follows the full deployment of its previous ₹300 crore fund launched in 2020.
Investments across a mix of sectors
JSW Ventures invests across a mix of sectors—think consumer, healthcare, enterprise solutions, sustainability, agri-tech, and fintech.
Beyond just funding, they offer hands-on support and guidance to help startups grow.
Recent picks include Purplle (beauty e-commerce), Cureskin (healthtech), Vetic (pet care), and Growcoms (agritech).
Strong performance of 1st and 2nd funds
Their first fund from 2016 turned ₹75 crore into nearly triple returns. The second fund brought in big names like SIDBI and NABARD as investors and is now fully invested.
Notably, portfolio company Purplle recently raised ₹1,500 crore led by ADIA—with JSW Ventures still holding a minority stake.