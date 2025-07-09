JSW Ventures plans ₹450 crore fund for startups

JSW Ventures invests across a mix of sectors—think consumer, healthcare, enterprise solutions, sustainability, agri-tech, and fintech. Beyond just funding, they offer hands-on support and guidance to help startups grow. Recent picks include Purplle (beauty e-commerce), Cureskin (healthtech), Vetic (pet care), and Growcoms (agritech).

Strong performance of 1st and 2nd funds

Their first fund from 2016 turned ₹75 crore into nearly triple returns. The second fund brought in big names like SIDBI and NABARD as investors and is now fully invested.

Notably, portfolio company Purplle recently raised ₹1,500 crore led by ADIA—with JSW Ventures still holding a minority stake.