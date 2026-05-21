Jubilant Foodworks shares fall over 8% despite ₹79.79 cr profit
Business
Jubilant Foodworks, the company behind Domino's in India, saw its shares fall over 8% on Thursday, even though it posted a strong Q4 with net profit up 66% to ₹79.79 crore and revenue rising 19%.
Investors seemed uneasy about slowing growth and higher costs, which overshadowed the good numbers.
Domino's LPG shortages and rising costs
Operations took a hit from LPG supply issues in March, which hurt Domino's sales a bit.
Rising expenses, like energy, wages, and raw materials, also squeezed margins.
Brokerages responded by cutting their target prices; for example, Goldman Sachs now sees the stock at ₹460.
The board did propose a ₹1.2 per share dividend for FY26 (pending approval), but overall sentiment stayed cautious.