Jubilant Foodworks shares fall over 8% despite ₹79.79 cr profit

Domino's LPG shortages and rising costs

Operations took a hit from LPG supply issues in March, which hurt Domino's sales a bit.

Rising expenses, like energy, wages, and raw materials, also squeezed margins.

Brokerages responded by cutting their target prices; for example, Goldman Sachs now sees the stock at ₹460.

The board did propose a ₹1.2 per share dividend for FY26 (pending approval), but overall sentiment stayed cautious.