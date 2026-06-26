Jubilant Generics secures tentative FDA approval for pantoprazole sodium suspension
Business
Jubilant Generics, a part of Jubilant Pharmova, just scored a tentative thumbs-up from the US Food and Drug Administration for its pantoprazole sodium delayed-release oral suspension, basically a medicine used to treat stomach issues.
The 40 mg packets passed inspection at its Uttarakhand plant, but the final go-ahead will only come after December 2026, once the current drug patent expires.
Jubilant Generics sees profit down 23%
The company's latest numbers show profits dropped 23% this quarter compared to last year, and operating margins are down too.
Its stock has slipped over 10% in the past six months, closing at ₹964.40 on Thursday.
So while there's good news on the approval front, it's been a tougher ride in the market lately.