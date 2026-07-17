Judge denies pause in Meta layoffs sought by 26 employees
Business
A group of 26 Meta employees tried to stop upcoming layoffs, claiming the company's AI tools unfairly targeted disabled workers and those on medical leave.
The judge disagreed, saying they hadn't shown enough harm to pause the cuts, which are set for July 22.
Meta plans nearly 8,000 layoffs
Meta plans to cut nearly 8,000 jobs across its global workforce.
Employees say AI ranked them for layoffs based on productivity scores, leaving people on medical or family leave at a disadvantage.
Meta insists humans made the final decisions and denies any wrongdoing.
The judge will review a request for a longer-term block next month, which could shape how AI is used in future workplace decisions.