July 2026 US job openings 7.271 million as hiring fell
In July 2026, job openings in the US ticked up to 7.271 million, mostly boosted by the manufacturing sector, according to new government data.
But even with more positions available, actual hiring dropped, with fewer people landing jobs compared to June.
Durable goods drove manufacturing openings
Manufacturing was the main driver behind the rise in openings, especially for durable goods jobs.
Professional and business services also had 65,000 job openings, but hiring there took a hit, dropping by 188,000.
Layoffs eased to 1.666 million
Even though hiring slowed down, layoffs and discharges fell to 1.666 million, easing to 1.0%.
This steady job market gives the Federal Reserve some breathing room as it focuses on fighting inflation.
Markets are betting there's about a two-thirds chance of an interest rate hike at their mid-September meeting.