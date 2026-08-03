Juniper Green Energy IPO fully subscribed on last day
What's the story
The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Green Energy has been fully subscribed on the last day of bidding. The issue was completely subscribed by 11:00am today, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The IPO received bids for 7,48,88,748 equity shares against an offer of 5,89,16,709 shares.
Subscription details
QIB portion saw full subscription
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was the only one to see full subscription, getting 3.84 times bids. However, the retail individual investors (RIIs) category was subscribed only 28%.
The ₹1,800 crore public issue is a complete fresh issue of 8 crore equity shares priced between ₹214 and ₹225 per share.
Market performance
GMP at ₹1.75 per share
On the morning of August 3, Juniper Green Energy's IPO was commanding a gray market premium (GMP) of around ₹1.75 per share, indicating a slight premium over the upper price band.
Before this public issue, Juniper Green Energy had raised ₹539.4 crore from 16 anchor investors by allotting 2.39 crore equity shares at ₹225 per share, the upper end of the price band.
Investor distribution
Domestic mutual funds dominated the anchor allocation
Domestic mutual funds dominated the anchor allocation with nine mutual funds, including WhiteOak Capital, Nippon India Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.
They were allotted 1.79 crore shares or 74.79% of the anchor book worth ₹403.43 crore.
Insurance companies Bajaj Life, HDFC Life, and Edelweiss Life received 15.98 lakh shares worth ₹35.96 crore while Abu Dhabi Investment Authority subscribed to 35.55 lakh equity shares for nearly ₹80 crore.
Fund allocation
Financial performance for FY26
The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for debt repayment, investment in its material subsidiaries, and general corporate purposes.
On the financial front, Juniper Green Energy reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹40.46 crore in FY26, up 10.91% from ₹36.48 crore in FY25.
Its revenue from operations rose 41.33% year-on-year to ₹718.93 crore from ₹508.68 crore, showing strong topline growth.