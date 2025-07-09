Next Article
Kalyan Jewellers India shares surge in Wednesday's trade
Kalyan Jewellers's stock jumped almost 3% on Wednesday morning, landing among the top Nifty Midcap gainers.
The buzz comes right after the company posted impressive numbers for FY24-25, showing solid growth in both revenue and profit compared to last year.
Stellar FY24-25 performance boosts stock
Revenue shot up to ₹25,045 crore this year (from ₹18,548 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹714 crore.
The company also improved its financial health—its debt-to-equity ratio dropped to 0.20, and they announced a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share for May 2025.
With steady quarterly results and better returns for shareholders, Kalyan seems to be on a winning streak.