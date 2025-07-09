Kalyan Jewellers India shares surge in Wednesday's trade

Stellar FY24-25 performance boosts stock

Revenue shot up to ₹25,045 crore this year (from ₹18,548 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹714 crore.

The company also improved its financial health—its debt-to-equity ratio dropped to 0.20, and they announced a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share for May 2025.

With steady quarterly results and better returns for shareholders, Kalyan seems to be on a winning streak.