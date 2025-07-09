Trump's tariff threats against BRICS nations

US tariffs could slow down or even halt BRICS's shared currency

BRICS has been talking about launching a shared currency to make trade easier and sidestep US sanctions.

But with these new tariffs in play, trading could potentially get more expensive for member countries.

That might slow down their plans or even make some reconsider staying in the group.

Basically, this move could potentially change how BRICS works—and how much influence it has going forward.