Meta acquires 3% stake in EssilorLuxottica
Meta just bought nearly 3% of EssilorLuxottica—the company behind Ray-Ban and Oakley—for about $3.5 billion.
The goal? To double down on smart eyewear powered by AI, building on their long-running partnership that already brought us two generations of Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
More brands and more smart glasses are on the way
This investment isn't just about money—it means more smart glasses are coming, possibly across even more brands.
Meta and EssilorLuxottica have locked in another decade together, aiming to keep rolling out new versions of AI-powered eyewear.
There's even talk that Meta might up its stake to 5% as they chase the top spot in the growing AI eyewear scene.
Oakley just launched Meta HSTN glasses
The duo just launched Oakley Meta HSTN glasses—think built-in AI, hands-free camera, open-ear speakers, and lenses made for sports or everyday life.
If you liked the Ray-Ban Metas (which have been a hit since 2023), these new ones are definitely worth watching.