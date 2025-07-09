Bessent forecasts $300 billion from Trump tariffs by year-end

Tariffs can slow down economic growth, make stuff more expensive

While this extra cash sounds good for federal finances, there's a catch: experts warn that long-term tariffs can slow down economic growth and make everyday stuff more expensive for everyone.

Businesses often pass those costs onto consumers, so you might see higher prices on things you buy.

Plus, with new tariff deadlines coming up and ongoing trade talks, there's a risk of more trade tensions ahead—which could mean fewer jobs or changes in how different industries perform.