Last chance to subscribe to Travel Food Services IPO

Travel Food Services tried to raise ₹2,000 crore through its IPO but got a cool response—only 25% of shares were picked up by investors. Out of 1.34 crore shares on offer (priced between ₹1,045-₹1,100 each), just 13.9 lakh found takers by the close.

How different investor categories fared Interest was pretty uneven: Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed just 18% of their quota, retail investors went for about 28%, and non-institutional investors took up only 24%.

Employees showed a bit more faith with a 73% subscription rate, but overall turnout stayed low.

What does the company do? This company runs quick-service restaurants and lounges at airports—think spots to grab food or chill before your flight.

They're present in 14 Indian airports, plus some in Malaysia and Hong Kong, working with over 120 brands.

According to CRISIL, they hold around a quarter of India's airport QSR market and nearly half the airport lounge space.