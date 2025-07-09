Lenskart Co-founder negotiates $1 billion share purchase

Started in 2010 by Peyush Bansal and team, Lenskart runs over 2,500 stores plus a strong online platform across India, UAE, Singapore, and Japan. They make millions of eyewear units each year using their own manufacturing setup and have raised nearly $2 billion from big investors like SoftBank and Temasek.

CEO Peyush Bansal increasing his stake ahead of IPO

Ahead of the IPO, CEO Peyush Bansal is increasing his stake from about 4% to almost 6% by buying shares from existing investors at a lower valuation—a move often seen before Indian startup IPOs.

To fund this, he's working on a ₹200 crore loan.

In FY24, Lenskart posted ₹5,427 crore revenue with just ₹10 crore in losses as it continued expanding.