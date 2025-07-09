Next Article
India and Brazil target $20bn trade increase
India and Brazil just set a big goal: they want to double their trade to $20 billion over the next five years.
After meeting in Brasilia post-BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Modi and President Lula da Silva agreed to work closer on defense, tech, and business—and made it clear they're taking a tough stand against terrorism.
UPI to go global, enters Brazil
The two countries signed six new agreements covering everything from clean energy to digital innovation.
One standout move: India's UPI payment system will soon be part of Brazil's payment network, making cross-border payments smoother and showing how both nations are stepping up their tech game together.