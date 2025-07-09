Crizac's stock market debut anticipated today

Crizac connects students with universities

Crizac helps international students connect with universities through over 10,000 agents in countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Last year, it pulled in ₹849.5 crore in revenue and made ₹152.93 crore in profit, with solid margins and almost no debt.

The company's rapid growth has analysts excited, though some are watching for possible changes to visa rules abroad that could affect business down the line.