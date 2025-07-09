Next Article
Crizac's stock market debut anticipated today
Crizac, a B2B education platform, had a strong start on the stock market on July 9.
Its IPO was a hot ticket—oversubscribed by 63 times—which pushed the share price up from ₹233-245, with the gray market premium suggesting a listing price around ₹280-285.
Crizac connects students with universities
Crizac helps international students connect with universities through over 10,000 agents in countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia.
Last year, it pulled in ₹849.5 crore in revenue and made ₹152.93 crore in profit, with solid margins and almost no debt.
The company's rapid growth has analysts excited, though some are watching for possible changes to visa rules abroad that could affect business down the line.