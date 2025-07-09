Gold prices ascend amid new Trump tariff threats

Investors are now watching the Federal Reserve

Trump's new tariffs—like a hefty 50% charge on imported copper and extra taxes on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals—kick in August 1 and hit 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields are making it pricier to hold onto gold.

With all this economic back-and-forth, everyone's waiting to see what the Fed does next about inflation and growth.