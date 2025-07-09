Wall Street dips amid tariff uncertainty
US stocks had a bumpy Tuesday after President Trump threatened new tariffs, leaving investors unsure about what's next.
The S&P 500 slipped a bit, the Dow dropped 0.37%, and the Nasdaq barely moved up.
Markets were especially focused on possible tariffs for copper, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.
Tesla, Moderna, and solar stocks move big on tariff news
Energy stocks actually jumped 2.7% despite all the trade drama, while consumer staples and utilities fell over 1%.
Tesla managed a small comeback after an early dip, Freeport-McMoRan rose with copper tariff news, and Moderna soared nearly 9% thanks to its ongoing vaccine policy fight.
Meanwhile, solar stocks like SunRun took a hit as tax credits changed—reminding everyone how quickly markets react to policy shifts.
Investors are now watching for updates from US trade talks with the EU/China and clues from the Fed's latest meeting minutes.