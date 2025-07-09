Wall Street dips amid tariff uncertainty

Tesla, Moderna, and solar stocks move big on tariff news

Energy stocks actually jumped 2.7% despite all the trade drama, while consumer staples and utilities fell over 1%.

Tesla managed a small comeback after an early dip, Freeport-McMoRan rose with copper tariff news, and Moderna soared nearly 9% thanks to its ongoing vaccine policy fight.

Meanwhile, solar stocks like SunRun took a hit as tax credits changed—reminding everyone how quickly markets react to policy shifts.

Investors are now watching for updates from US trade talks with the EU/China and clues from the Fed's latest meeting minutes.