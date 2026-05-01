Karnataka approves 140 acres for Applied Materials site worth ₹780cr
Business
Karnataka just approved 140 acres of land for US tech giant Applied Materials Inc. to set up shop near Bengaluru's airport.
The site, worth about ₹780 crore, is part of the Signature Business Park and will be handed over after all the official checks and price confirmations are sorted.
Karnataka aims to boost semiconductor innovation
This isn't just about land: Karnataka is aiming to boost its reputation in semiconductors and tech innovation.
The government is also reviewing how it manages business park land, with possible changes like competitive bidding for what's left.
Industries minister MB Patil mentioned that another major chip project has also been cleared recently, so there could be more action on the way.