Karnataka bags ₹13,070cr in global investments at Davos
Big news from Davos: Karnataka just landed investment commitments worth ₹13,070 crore from major global players.
Over five days and 45 meetings, companies showed strong interest in everything from renewable energy and aerospace to data centers and food processing.
Who's investing and where?
The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is leading with a massive ₹10,500 crore for renewable energy projects in Vijayapura and Ballari.
Carlsberg is setting up a ₹350 crore bottling plant at Nanjangudu, while Schneider Electric proposed investments of ₹1,520 crore, including in IT operations.
INOX GFL added another ₹400 crore for wind towers and solar panels.
What's next for Karnataka?
Nokia wants to open a Global Capability Centre and research hubs here. Bharti Enterprises is planning a new data center on top of its previous big investments.
AI startup Mistral is eyeing phased R&D in Bengaluru, while companies like Vast Space, Crescent Enterprises, Voyager Technologies, Sify Technologies (data center), and Tech Mahindra (expanding into Tier-2 cities) are all looking at Karnataka as their next big move.