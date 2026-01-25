Karnataka bags ₹13,070cr in global investments at Davos

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is leading with a massive ₹10,500 crore for renewable energy projects in Vijayapura and Ballari. Carlsberg is setting up a ₹350 crore bottling plant at Nanjangudu, while Schneider Electric proposed investments of ₹1,520 crore, including in IT operations. INOX GFL added another ₹400 crore for wind towers and solar panels.

What's next for Karnataka?

Nokia wants to open a Global Capability Centre and research hubs here. Bharti Enterprises is planning a new data center on top of its previous big investments.

AI startup Mistral is eyeing phased R&D in Bengaluru, while companies like Vast Space, Crescent Enterprises, Voyager Technologies, Sify Technologies (data center), and Tech Mahindra (expanding into Tier-2 cities) are all looking at Karnataka as their next big move.