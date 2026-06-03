Karnataka Bank enables EPF contributions with EPFO via internet banking
Business
Karnataka Bank just made things easier by teaming up with the Employees's Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).
Now, if you use its internet banking, you can pay your EPF contributions directly online, no extra steps needed.
Payments are faster, secure, and you get instant confirmation.
Raghavendra S Bhat: EPF payments streamlined
Calling it a "marks another significant step in our digital transformation journey" in its digital journey, CEO Raghavendra S Bhat said this move will help employers and establishments handle EPF payments smoothly and efficiently.
It's part of the bank's push to make life simpler for customers with smarter digital solutions.