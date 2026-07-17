Karnataka contributes 41% of software exports and 24% overall exports
Karnataka is seriously leading the pack when it comes to India's software exports, making up 41% of the total.
The state also pulls its weight in overall exports, contributing 24% across all sectors.
These numbers came out at a recent State-level Export Promotion Committee meeting, where Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and industry officials discussed Karnataka's export strengths.
Karnataka 4th in India's merchandise exports
On the merchandise export front, Karnataka ranks fourth in India with a 7.78% share (behind Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu).
To boost exports in textiles, agriculture, and processed foods even more, five districts (including Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi) are being focused on as part of the "District as Export Hub" initiative.
Plus, officials highlighted support programs like financial aid and logistics help to make exporting easier for local businesses.