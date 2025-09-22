Nandini's dairy products are now cheaper: Check new prices
What's the story
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has announced a price reduction for 'Nandini' milk products, effective from today. The decision comes after the Indian government slashed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential food items. The price cut will apply to a range of dairy products including ghee, butter, paneer, cheese, and ice cream among others.
Price changes
Ghee, butter and paneer
The KMF has released a list of revised prices for 'Nandini' milk products. The price of 1-liter pouch of ghee has been reduced from ₹650 to ₹610. Similarly, the price of unsalted butter (500g) has been slashed from ₹305 to ₹286, and paneer (1kg) now costs ₹408 instead of its earlier price tag of ₹425.
Reductions
Goodlife milk, processed cheese and Mozzarella diced cheese
The KMF has also revised the prices of other 'Nandini' products. Goodlife milk (1-liter) now costs ₹68, down from its previous price of ₹70. Processed cheese (1kg) has been reduced to ₹497 from ₹530 and Mozzarella diced cheese (1kg) now costs ₹450 instead of its earlier price tag of ₹480.
Cuts
Ice creams and savories
The price cuts announced by KMF also cover ice creams and savories. A tub of vanilla ice cream (1-liter) now costs ₹178, down from its previous price of ₹200. Similarly, the cost of savories (180g) has been reduced from ₹60 to ₹56, while muffins (150g) now come at a lower price tag of ₹45 instead of their earlier cost of ₹50.