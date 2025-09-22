Nandini's dairy products are now cheaper: Check new prices

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has announced a price reduction for 'Nandini' milk products, effective from today. The decision comes after the Indian government slashed the Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) on essential food items. The price cut will apply to a range of dairy products including ghee, butter, paneer, cheese, and ice cream among others.

Price changes Ghee, butter and paneer The KMF has released a list of revised prices for 'Nandini' milk products. The price of 1-liter pouch of ghee has been reduced from ₹650 to ₹610. Similarly, the price of unsalted butter (500g) has been slashed from ₹305 to ₹286, and paneer (1kg) now costs ₹408 instead of its earlier price tag of ₹425.

Reductions Goodlife milk, processed cheese and Mozzarella diced cheese The KMF has also revised the prices of other 'Nandini' products. Goodlife milk (1-liter) now costs ₹68, down from its previous price of ₹70. Processed cheese (1kg) has been reduced to ₹497 from ₹530 and Mozzarella diced cheese (1kg) now costs ₹450 instead of its earlier price tag of ₹480.