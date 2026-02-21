Karnataka to host selected startups at VivaTech Paris
Karnataka just signed an agreement with VivaTech at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, aiming to build a Europe-India startup corridor anchored by the Bengaluru Tech Summit.
This means selected startups from Karnataka can head to VivaTech Paris, while European startups get a shot at Bengaluru's big tech event.
Startups can expect innovation challenges, networking, and more
The deal opens doors for joint projects in AI, ClimateTech, DeepTech, gaming, and semiconductors.
Startups can look forward to innovation challenges, networking with enterprises and investors, and more opportunities through shared events and possible future partnerships.
IT Minister Kharge says it'll boost market access for startups
This move tightens tech ties between France and Bengaluru—especially fitting during the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.
Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge says it'll give local startups better market access and investor connections.
VivaTech representatives also said the event hosts thousands of startups and sees Bengaluru as India's main tech gateway.