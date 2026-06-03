Karnataka's nearly 60% minimum wage hike prompts employers' court challenge

Unions say raise delayed since 2017

Trade unions are backing the raise, saying it's been delayed since 2017 and is actually required by law every five years.

They argue the new wages cover basic family needs and estimate the real increase is closer to 40%, not 60%.

Unions also point out that after a similar jump in 2016-17, Karnataka's economy held strong, so they're not buying fears of economic fallout this time around.