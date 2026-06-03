Karnataka's nearly 60% minimum wage hike prompts employers' court challenge
Karnataka just bumped up minimum wages for 81 job sectors and it's causing a stir.
Employers's groups are calling the nearly 60% hike "too much" and say it could hurt small businesses, especially with costs already rising.
The Karnataka Employers's Association has even taken the matter to court, arguing the decision wasn't fair or in line with usual rules.
Unions say raise delayed since 2017
Trade unions are backing the raise, saying it's been delayed since 2017 and is actually required by law every five years.
They argue the new wages cover basic family needs and estimate the real increase is closer to 40%, not 60%.
Unions also point out that after a similar jump in 2016-17, Karnataka's economy held strong, so they're not buying fears of economic fallout this time around.