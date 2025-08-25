KDP buys Peet's coffee for $18B, splits into 2 companies

The split aims to save $400 million over 3 years

The new coffee company will go head-to-head with giants like Nestle and Starbucks, aiming for $16 billion in yearly sales.

Meanwhile, the beverage side sticks with favorites like Dr Pepper and plans to sharpen its focus on those brands.

The split is expected to save $400 million over three years once it wraps up in early 2026.