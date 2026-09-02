Ken Karklin leaves Pivotal to pursue new endeavors, company says
Business
Ken Karklin, who led Pivotal, a company making electric flying vehicles and backed by Larry Page, has stepped down after more than four years.
The company says he's leaving to "pursuing new endeavors," but hasn't shared what's next for him.
Mike Ross named interim Pivotal CEO
Aviation executive Mike Ross is taking over as interim CEO, praising Karklin for helping prove eVTOL technology works in real life.
Under Karklin, Pivotal launched Helix in 2024 (a $200,000 single-seat flyer you don't need a pilot's license for) and BlackFly, which recently beat an ambulance to an emergency site in North Carolina.
BlackFly has logged over 10,000 flights and is part of the FAA's push for aerial mobility.