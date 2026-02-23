Kerala to upgrade Vizhinjam port for ₹2,000cr, inks MoUs

The Kerala government has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with three central public sector firms to develop a ₹2,000 crore logistics master plan at the Vizhinjam International Seaport. The agreements were signed in the Legislative Assembly Building in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had presided over the signing ceremony.

Transformation plan Strategic shift for Vizhinjam port The MoUs mark a strategic shift to turn the Vizhinjam port into an all-inclusive economic development hub. This is part of the government's plan to keep critical infrastructure under public sector control while operating on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The partnership includes state-owned Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) and three central PSUs: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR), and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).

Fair pricing Investment split into 3 strategic sectors The government hopes that by bringing these entities together, it can prevent cargo handling monopolization, ensure fair pricing for traders, and protect national maritime interests. The ₹2,000 crore investment is split into three strategic sectors. IOCL will invest around ₹700 crore to set up large-scale bunkering facilities at Vizhinjam port. This would make the port a major energy hub in the Indian Ocean region.

