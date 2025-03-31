What's the story

As the financial year 2024-25 comes to an end today, taxpayers are reminded of important tasks that need to be finished to avoid penalties, interest charges, or loss of tax benefits.

The tasks include filing of updated Income Tax Return (ITR-U) for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24), completing tax-saving investments under Sections 80C, 80D, and 80G, advance tax payment, and submission of foreign income statement.

Here are all the details.