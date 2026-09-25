Kian-M Export prepares ₹500Cr IPO to acquire Ultra Denim stake

Kian-M runs two manufacturing units in Gujarat and sells its fabrics to wholesalers, garment manufacturers, and brands that supply fabrics to garment makers.

In the financial year ended March 31, 2026, it pulled in ₹383.01 crore in revenue with ₹42.19 crore in profit, about half from exports and half from Indian sales.

Mirae Asset Capital Markets is handling the IPO process, signaling Kian-M's push to ramp up efficiency and expand its reach in the fabric world.