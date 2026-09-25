Kian-M Export prepares ₹500Cr IPO to acquire Ultra Denim stake
Business
Kian-M Export, a Rajkot-based fabric processing company, is gearing up for a ₹500 crore IPO.
The money raised will help it boost working capital, purchase machinery and equipment, and pick up a big stake in Ultra Denim Ltd.
It is also setting aside funds for general business needs.
Kian-M Export ₹383.01Cr revenue, ₹42.19Cr profit
Kian-M runs two manufacturing units in Gujarat and sells its fabrics to wholesalers, garment manufacturers, and brands that supply fabrics to garment makers.
In the financial year ended March 31, 2026, it pulled in ₹383.01 crore in revenue with ₹42.19 crore in profit, about half from exports and half from Indian sales.
Mirae Asset Capital Markets is handling the IPO process, signaling Kian-M's push to ramp up efficiency and expand its reach in the fabric world.