Kissht's Invincible Minds gets Amfi approval until July 12 2029
Business
Kissht, known for its digital lending, is now branching out into mutual fund distribution.
Its new subsidiary, Invincible Minds, just got the green light from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), letting them distribute mutual funds until July 12, 2029.
While they can offer these products, they won't be launching or managing their own schemes.
Invincible Minds set up with ₹9cr
Invincible Minds was set up last month with ₹9 crore in capital and will drive Kissht's move into other financial services.
This expansion fits right in with Kissht's growth plans and IPO goals, aiming to build a broader financial ecosystem that goes beyond just loans.