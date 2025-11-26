KK Silk Mills IPO opens; aims to raise ₹28.5cr
KK Silk Mills is opening its IPO this week, hoping to raise ₹28.5 crore by offering 75 lakh shares priced at ₹36-₹38 each.
The subscription opens on Wednesday and wraps up on Friday, and retail investors can join in with a minimum lot of 3,000 shares—meaning you'd need about ₹1.14 lakh to participate.
However, some sources report that retail investors must apply for at least 6,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2.28 lakh at the upper band.
What does the company do?
Started back in 1991, KK Silk Mills makes a wide range of textile and apparel products—think formal and casual fabrics, sherwani cloth, ladies' dress material, burkha fabric, cushion covers, and ready-made garments.
Their main factory is in Umbergaon, Gujarat, with the capacity to churn out up to 20 million meters of fabric each year.
Other details
For FY25 so far, the company pulled in operating revenue of ₹221.43 crore.
The IPO funds are set aside for upgrading machinery (₹6.01 crore), paying off loans (₹15 crore), and general business needs.
Share allotment happens on December 1st and listing is planned for December 3rd on the BSE SME platform.