KK Silk Mills IPO opens; aims to raise ₹28.5cr Business Nov 26, 2025

KK Silk Mills is opening its IPO this week, hoping to raise ₹28.5 crore by offering 75 lakh shares priced at ₹36-₹38 each.

The subscription opens on Wednesday and wraps up on Friday, and retail investors can join in with a minimum lot of 3,000 shares—meaning you'd need about ₹1.14 lakh to participate.

However, some sources report that retail investors must apply for at least 6,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2.28 lakh at the upper band.