Klarna's $8.3B lawsuit against Google begins

Klarna, a Swedish fintech giant, has taken tech titan Google to court over an alleged violation of EU antitrust laws. The lawsuit was filed by Pricerunner, a price comparison site owned by Klarna. It accuses Google of manipulating search results to favor its own shopping comparisons. The case is being heard at the Patent and Market Court in Stockholm and could potentially cost Google $8.3 billion in damages.

Lawsuit details Initial damages claim was $2 billion Initially, Pricerunner had filed a lawsuit against Google for some $2 billion. However, the company also indicated that it expected the "final damages amount of the lawsuit to be significantly higher," considering that "the violation is still ongoing." This was after a European Union General Court ruling found Google guilty of manipulating search results in favor of its own comparison shopping services.

Acquisition impact Klarna acquired Pricerunner in 2022 Klarna acquired Pricerunner in 2022 and has since been pursuing this lawsuit. The company is now seeking around 78 billion kronor ($8.3 billion) in damages, based on an economic analysis of losses incurred. "The damages sought continue to grow daily," said John Craske, a spokesperson for Klarna. He added that the case highlights how Google dominates online visibility through its search results platform.