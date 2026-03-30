KOSPI falls 2.97% as won hits 17-year low on Monday

Regulator to deploy 100 trillion won

To calm things down, the country's financial regulator said it will actively utilize market-stabilising programs of 100 trillion won ($65.84 billion) and expand them if needed.

While chip exports are expected to grow this month, investors are still uneasy about higher import costs and inflation.

Meanwhile, big names like Samsung and SK Hynix saw their shares fall, but LG Energy Solution managed a gain.

Foreign investors also pulled out billions, showing just how cautious everyone's feeling right now.