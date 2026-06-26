Kospi plunges 8.2% after Apple and Microsoft price hikes

Despite $95B outflows Kospi up 62%

The steep fall was mostly driven by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which together make up more than half of the Kospi's value; their shares dropped over 6% each in one day.

Even with $95 billion in foreign money leaving this year and regulators keeping an eye on risky trading, everyday investors are still stepping in.

Despite all this chaos, the Kospi is actually up 62% for the quarter, showing just how much AI hype is powering the market right now, even as costs keep climbing.