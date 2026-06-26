KOSPI plunges 8.2% as foreign investors pull out $1.7 billion
South Korea's KOSPI index plunged 8.2% on Friday, triggering a 20-minute pause in trading for the second time this week.
The slide was led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix (both dropped more than 9%) as foreign investors pulled out $1.7 billion in shares, wiping out Thursday's AI-driven rally.
Concerns over AI chips and profits
The drop came from concerns about demand for AI chips and shrinking chipmaker profits.
Apple's recent price hikes (thanks to memory chip shortages) made people question how much buyers will tolerate, while OpenAI delaying its IPO added to the nerves.
Since Samsung and SK Hynix make up nearly 60% of the KOSPI, their swings hit the whole market hard, kind of like meme stocks do elsewhere.
On a brighter note, both companies are rumored to announce big investments soon, which could help steady things if it happens.