KOSPI plunges 8.2% as foreign investors pull out $1.7 billion

Concerns over AI chips and profits

The drop came from concerns about demand for AI chips and shrinking chipmaker profits.

Apple's recent price hikes (thanks to memory chip shortages) made people question how much buyers will tolerate, while OpenAI delaying its IPO added to the nerves.

Since Samsung and SK Hynix make up nearly 60% of the KOSPI, their swings hit the whole market hard, kind of like meme stocks do elsewhere.

On a brighter note, both companies are rumored to announce big investments soon, which could help steady things if it happens.