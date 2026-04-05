Kotak Bank's Q4 net advances up 16.2% to ₹4.95L crore

Financial growth

Total deposits stood at ₹5.72L crore

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the bank's advances grew by 3.2%. The average advances for the quarter also saw a YoY and QoQ growth of 16.2% and 3.4%, respectively, reaching ₹4.81 lakh crore. Meanwhile, total deposits stood at ₹5.72 lakh crore for the quarter under review, reflecting a YoY growth of 14.7% and a QoQ increase of 5.5%.