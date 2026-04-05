Kotak Bank's Q4 net advances up 16.2% to ₹4.95L crore
What's the story
Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a strong performance for the quarter ending March 2026. The bank's net advances and deposits have both witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) growth in double digits. The bank's net advances rose 16.2% YoY to ₹4.95 lakh crore at the end of the quarter, compared to the same period last year.
Financial growth
Total deposits stood at ₹5.72L crore
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the bank's advances grew by 3.2%. The average advances for the quarter also saw a YoY and QoQ growth of 16.2% and 3.4%, respectively, reaching ₹4.81 lakh crore. Meanwhile, total deposits stood at ₹5.72 lakh crore for the quarter under review, reflecting a YoY growth of 14.7% and a QoQ increase of 5.5%.
Deposit strength
CASA deposits grew by 15.5% YoY
The bank's low-cost deposit base also remained strong during the quarter. Current account savings account (CASA) deposits stood at ₹2.47 lakh crore, marking a YoY growth of 15.5% and a sharp QoQ increase of 10.5%. The robust performance in both advances and deposits highlights Kotak Mahindra Bank's continued financial strength and stability in the Indian banking sector.