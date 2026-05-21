Krispy Kreme offers free Original Glazed 3-pack on May 21

Free doughnuts in-store or drive-thru

You can claim your doughnuts in-store or through the drive-thru (one pack per grad). Check Krispy Kreme's website for locations.

The brand says in a statement, "You did the work, passed the tests, and made the memories - now it's time for a little treat, Class of 2026, this is your sweet reward. You earned every bite."

Plus, their Spring Seasonal Collection, with flavors like Hershey's Double Chocolate and Banana Pudding, is available for a limited time if you want to try something new!