KV Kamath urges India education reform and reskilling for AI
Veteran banker KV Kamath thinks India needs a big update to its education system and major reskilling if we want to truly tap into AI's potential.
Speaking at an All India Management Association event, he called AI the most important theme for the next 10 years, and urged everyone to focus on real-world uses instead of just building pricey tech models, especially in fields like financial services.
Kamath highlights AI call center savings
Kamath, who also heads Jio Financial Services, pointed out how AI could make things like call centers way more efficient and affordable.
He highlighted India's steady economy but said meaningful change starts with better education that prepares people for new tech.
Looking back at the COVID-19 pandemic, he praised Indian companies for staying resilient and advised businesses to balance speed with control, kind of like driving in Formula One, while adapting to all these new changes.