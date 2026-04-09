KV Kamath urges India education reform and reskilling for AI

Kamath highlights AI call center savings

Kamath, who also heads Jio Financial Services, pointed out how AI could make things like call centers way more efficient and affordable.

He highlighted India's steady economy but said meaningful change starts with better education that prepares people for new tech.

Looking back at the COVID-19 pandemic, he praised Indian companies for staying resilient and advised businesses to balance speed with control, kind of like driving in Formula One, while adapting to all these new changes.