Kwality Wall's lists at 26% discount after HUL demerger

By Mudit Dube 04:01 pm Feb 16, 202604:01 pm

What's the story

Kwality Wall's (India) has made its stock market debut today after Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL) demerger of its ice-cream business unit in December last year. The company's shares opened at ₹29.8 each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a discount of nearly 26% to the adjusted pre-listing price of ₹40.2 per share. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares were listed at ₹29.9, down by around 22% from an adjusted price of ₹38.15 per share.