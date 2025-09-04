L Catterton raises $200 million for consumer fund focused on India Business Sep 04, 2025

L Catterton has wrapped up the first close of its India-focused consumer fund, raising $200 million so far. The goal is to raise up to $400 million, with an additional $200 million green shoe option.

Big names like International Finance Corporation and certain clients of Kotak Private, the private banking and wealth management division of Kotak Mahindra Bank, are backing the fund.