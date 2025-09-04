Next Article
Oil prices hit 2-week low on rising US stockpiles
Oil prices just hit a two-week low after the US reported a surprise jump in crude oil stockpiles—up by 2.4 million barrels when everyone expected them to drop.
As a result, Brent crude dipped to $66.93 per barrel and WTI fell to $63.38, marking their lowest levels since August 20.
OPEC+ to meet amid mixed global economic signals
With US economic signals looking weak—like rising jobless claims—OPEC+ is about to meet and talk possible production hikes.
Analysts suggest that higher output could help OPEC+ regain market share, especially as people expect the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon to spark more demand for oil.