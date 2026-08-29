Lalithaa Jewellery to open Malaysia and Singapore showrooms after IPO
Lalithaa Jewellery is stepping onto the international stage, with showrooms set to open soon in Malaysia and Singapore.
Chairman and Managing Director M Kiran Kumar shared that the Malaysian store will launch within two months, followed by Singapore.
This move comes right after their successful initial public offering (IPO), marking a big milestone for the brand.
Lalithaa Jewellery plans 110 stores
The company isn't slowing down at home either. They're planning to grow from 64 to 110 stores across South India before heading north to places like Maharashtra and Delhi.
Kumar reflected on how he started out with just 48gm of his mother's gold, reminding everyone that gold is still a smart long-term investment despite high prices.
"I started the business by selling 48gm of gold belonging to my mother and had ₹80,000 crore in Lalitha Jewellers account for IPO which shows trust in me," he said.