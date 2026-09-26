Larry Ellison pledges Oracle shares tied to Paramount Skydance takeover

Ellison and his son David have committed $47 billion in equity for the buyout, with most of the funding coming from Middle Eastern investors.

Now, 36% of Ellison's total Oracle holdings are pledged, out of his huge 1.16 billion shares.

The filing also revealed major stock option awards for Oracle's co-CEOs: $621.7 million for Clay Magouyrk and $248.7 million for Mike Sicilia.

Normally, Oracle doesn't let executives pledge company stock, but Ellison gets a pass as part of this high-stakes strategy.