Larsen & Toubro aims for up to 3.5x nuclear revenue Business Apr 13, 2026

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is betting big on nuclear power, aiming to grow its nuclear energy revenue by up to 3.5 times in the next five years.

With electricity demand surging from things like AI and data centers, L&T says it's sticking by India's push to boost nuclear capacity: from 8.8 GW now to a massive 100 GW by 2047.

As Anil V Parab, whole-time director and senior executive vice president, heavy engineering & manufacturing, from L&T put it, "L&T has been associated with India's nuclear program since its inception and has supported technology development, manufacturing and localisation," in supporting India's nuclear journey.