Larsen & Toubro aims for up to 3.5x nuclear revenue
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is betting big on nuclear power, aiming to grow its nuclear energy revenue by up to 3.5 times in the next five years.
With electricity demand surging from things like AI and data centers, L&T says it's sticking by India's push to boost nuclear capacity: from 8.8 GW now to a massive 100 GW by 2047.
As Anil V Parab, whole-time director and senior executive vice president, heavy engineering & manufacturing, from L&T put it, "L&T has been associated with India's nuclear program since its inception and has supported technology development, manufacturing and localisation," in supporting India's nuclear journey.
L&T pursuing global reactor exports
L&T isn't just focused on India: it's evaluating global opportunities in markets where nuclear capacity is expanding and wants to export reactors, steam generators and pressurisers.
In West Asia, it's eyeing construction gigs, while its Hazira facility at home is ready for fast growth without big new investments.
Instead of owning plants themselves, L&T is doubling down on engineering and construction services, plus exploring collaborations for both large reactors and smaller modular ones.