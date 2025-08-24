Last chance to apply for 1,000 banking jobs

Eligibility criteria and application fees

For Specialist Officer roles at Union Bank, you'll need a two-year full-time MBA (or equivalent) and be between 25-35 years old.

Apprentice positions at IOB require any government-recognized degree with an age limit of 20-28 years.

Application fees vary by category—Specialist Officer fees range from ₹177 (SC/ST/PwBD) to ₹1,180 (others), while Apprentice fees are ₹944 (General/OBC/EWS), ₹708 (Female/SC/ST), and ₹472 (PwBD).

All payments are online—double-check the requirements before hitting submit!