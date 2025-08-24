Last chance to apply for 1,000 banking jobs
Thinking about a career in banking? Tomorrow (August 25, 2025) is your last shot to apply for 1,000 openings at Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank.
Union Bank has 250 Specialist Officer roles up for grabs, while Indian Overseas Bank is offering 750 Apprentice spots.
You can apply directly on their official websites: unionbankofindia.co.in and iob.bank.in.
Eligibility criteria and application fees
For Specialist Officer roles at Union Bank, you'll need a two-year full-time MBA (or equivalent) and be between 25-35 years old.
Apprentice positions at IOB require any government-recognized degree with an age limit of 20-28 years.
Application fees vary by category—Specialist Officer fees range from ₹177 (SC/ST/PwBD) to ₹1,180 (others), while Apprentice fees are ₹944 (General/OBC/EWS), ₹708 (Female/SC/ST), and ₹472 (PwBD).
All payments are online—double-check the requirements before hitting submit!