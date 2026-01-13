Last chance to buy Kotak Bank shares before 5:1 split

This is the second time Kotak Mahindra Bank is splitting its shares. The last time it happened was in September 2010, when the face value of shares was reduced from ₹10 to ₹5. A stock split is beneficial because it makes shares more affordable, improves liquidity, attracts more retail investors, and often increases trading activity, without changing the company's overall value or an investor's total holding.

Shareholder effect

Impact of stock split on shareholders

For existing shareholders, the 5:1 stock split means that their current shares will be multiplied by five. So, if a shareholder had 50 shares before the split, they would now have 250 shares after it. However, the total value of their investment would remain unchanged as the market price per share would adjust accordingly to reflect this change in quantity and face value.