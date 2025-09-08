Why you should file your ITR before September 15

The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2024-25 is September 15. Many are hoping that the Indian government will extend the deadline again. However, experts advise against waiting till the last minute as it can lead to several issues such as interest on self-assessment tax, delayed refunds, and technical glitches due to high portal traffic.

Filing implications Interest on self-assessment tax, delayed refunds Sujit Bangar, Founder of Taxbuddy.com, highlighted the implications of last-minute ITR filings. He said that if one files their ITR close to the extended due date, they may have to pay additional interest on any self-assessment tax until it's paid. Also, delayed filing of an ITR results in delayed refunds. This is why early filing is always recommended by experts.

Tax obligations Advance tax payment must be on time Taxpayers earning income other than salary (like business income, rent, and capital gains) have to pay advance tax if their liability exceeds ₹10,000. Not paying this on time can attract interest. Deepak Jain, Founder of Tax Manager, explained that under Section 234B of the Income Tax Act, non-payment of advance tax attracts 1% interest per month from April until actual deposit or filing of return.

Filing challenges Technical glitches due to high portal traffic Last-minute filers also risk running into technical glitches due to the rush to file returns. Some professionals have already faced issues importing the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) data into third-party software. The I-T department revealed that nearly 4.89 crore ITRs had been filed by September 2, indicating a potential surge in filings as the deadline approaches.

Software issues Download AIS/TIS reports whenever the link is active Himank Singla, Partner at SBHS & Associates, warned that the auto-download link in third-party software for AIS/TIS is being changed frequently by the IT department due to heavy load on the portal. This may continue until September 15. He advised taxpayers to download these reports whenever the link is active to avoid any last-minute hassles with their ITR filings.