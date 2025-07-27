Lenskart eyes $1 billion IPO, targets $10 billion valuation

Over 2,500 stores globally

Started in 2010, Lenskart runs over 2,500 stores and has a strong online presence.

It designs, manufactures, and sells eyewear using its own supply chain—churning out up to 40 million lenses and 25 million frames each year.

Lenskart has gone global too, acquiring Japan's Owndays for $400 million and partnering with manufacturers in China to reach new markets across Asia and the Middle East.