Lenskart eyes $1 billion IPO, targets $10 billion valuation
Lenskart, India's leading eyewear brand, is gearing up for a $1 billion IPO with a target valuation of $10 billion—almost double its last private round.
The company plans to go public and is preparing to file its DRHP soon.
Over 2,500 stores globally
Started in 2010, Lenskart runs over 2,500 stores and has a strong online presence.
It designs, manufactures, and sells eyewear using its own supply chain—churning out up to 40 million lenses and 25 million frames each year.
Lenskart has gone global too, acquiring Japan's Owndays for $400 million and partnering with manufacturers in China to reach new markets across Asia and the Middle East.
Revenue upto 46% in FY24
Lenskart's revenue jumped approximately 46% in FY24 to ₹5,427 crore.
Net profit hit ₹144 crore while EBITDA more than doubled to ₹856 crore—clear signs of healthy growth as it looks to expand further with this IPO.
